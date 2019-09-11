What happened in last night's episode of The Great British Bake Off

Bread week proved to be a tricky challenge for the bakers this week with some buckling under the pressure.

*SPOILER ALERT FOR THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF EPISODE THREE*

Former North Halifax Grammar School student Amelia Le Bruin said farewell to the tent in last night's episode of the hit Channel 4 show.

The 24-year-old, who now lives in London, has made some impressive bakes during her time in the tent including a colourful cake carousel in cake week.

This week the remaining bakers tackled a tear and share signature bake, with judge Prue Leith finding Amelia's a little too hot to handle.

In the burger bun technical she was bottom after leaving out some of the dough and making huge veggie burgers to fill them.

This week's showstopper saw the bakers score their loaves with intricate designs and unfortunately Paul Hollywood felt Amelia's bread was under-baked, although fellow judge Prue disagreed.

The remaining bakers were very sad to see her go and they will go on to the first ever dairy week.

The Great British Bake Off will continue on Channel 4 next Tuesday at 8pm.