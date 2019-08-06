What to expect from the FINAL episode of Ackley Bridge

As the Calderdale-filmed series reaches the end of its third series, what can we expect from the final episode of Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge?

It's the end of an era at Ackley Bridge College as the year 13 pupils look to the future.

Nas (Amy-Leigh Hickman) struggles under the pressure of her A-Level exams leaving Kaneez (Sunetra Sarker) and Rashid (Tony Jayawardena) horrified when she threatens to throw everything she's worked for away.

Mandy (Jo Joyner) and Martin (Robert James-Collier) force Sue (Charlie Hardwick) to help Cory (Sam Retford) get his life back on track and Sadiq (Adil Ray) and Alya (Maariah Hussain) adjust to having a new member of the family.

Ackley Bridge concludes tonight (Tuesday) on Channel 4 at 8pm