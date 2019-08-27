What to expect from the first episode of The Great British Bake Off 2019

A new batch of bakers, including Halifax's Amelia Le Bruin, are set to showcase their talent as The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 tonight (Tuesday).

This time the popular show begins with a baker's dozen as 13 of the nation's best amateur bakers enter the iconic white tent to tackle challenges set by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

The extra baker means extra pressure as one week two bakers will be going home.

The new series kicks off with Cake Week. First the bakers tackle a fruit cake, but being Bake Off, it's not as simple as it sounds.

Next, under the gingham cloth are the ingredients for their first Technical: creating a retro classic that demands precision and intricate decoration.

Finally, a Showstopper that takes the baker's dozen back to their childhoods as they create the birthday cake of their childhood dreams.

It's a great chance for the contestants to express themselves and give the judges a window into their personalities.

The Great British Bake Off returns tonight (Tuesday) on Channel 4 at 8pm.