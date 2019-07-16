What to expect from the next episode of Ackley Bridge

As we get over the halfway point in the series what can we expect from the next episode of Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge?

Cory (Sam Retford) is kicked out after being caught post-coital with his dad's girlfriend.

Hoping for sympathy, Cory is stunned when Naveed (Gurjeet Singh) is appalled.

The two friends fall out, leading Nas (Amy-Leigh Hickman) to take Naveed on a night out with a difference where he meets a guy who proves to be the perfect distraction from Cory.

It's Mandy's (Jo Joyner) maternity cover, Sian (Ty Glaser), who scoops up Cory, but he oversteps the mark when he kisses her.

Mandy gives birth and feels overwhelmed and underprepared for motherhood, but luckily she has help from an unlikely source: Kaneez (Sunetra Sarker).

Ackley Bridge continues tonight (Tuesday) on Channel 4 at 8pm.

