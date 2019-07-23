What to expect from the next episode of Ackley Bridge

As the Calderdale-filmed series continues what can we expect from the next episode of Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge?

Rukhsana (Phoebe Tuffs-Berry) gets revenge on her controlling brother but is left to fend for herself when he walks out and the debt collectors come knocking.

This gives Kaneez (Sunetra Sarker) her first real challenge as Student Support Officer as she tries to unite the fractious family.

Sian (Ty Glaser) excludes Candice (Emily Pyzer) when she assaults Dan (Harry Lodge). Mandy (Jo Joyner) steps in when she learns that Candice was the victim of a sexual prank. And when Sian discovers that Cory (Sam Retford) was part of the prank, she begins to question what she's doing with him.

And Nas (Amy-Leigh Hickman) is missing Sam (Megan Parkinson); can they patch things up?

Ackley Bridge continues tonight (Tuesday) on Channel 4 at 8pm.

Read: Ackley Bridge season 3: Meet the characters old and new in Channel 4 drama