What to expect from the penultimate episode of Ackley Bridge

As the Calderdale-filmed series reaches its penultimate episode, what can we expect from the next episode of Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge?

Mandy's (Jo Joyner) visit to the school doesn't go as planned when she discovers a rumour going around that Cory (Sam Retford) is the father of her baby.

As Mandy works to get to the bottom of the rumour, she suspects that there's something going on between Sian (Ty Glaser) and Cory, but will Mandy listen to Sian's claims that Cory's obsessed with her or to her own intuition?

Nas (Amy-Leigh Hickman) is horrified when Chloe (Fern Deacon) outs her at a school fundraiser while Rukhsana (Phoebe Tuffs-Berry) and Spud (Zara Salim) go on their own Greek Odyssey to find Spud's dad.

Ackley Bridge continues tonight (Tuesday) on Channel 4 at 8pm

