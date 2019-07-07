What to expect in the final episode of Gentleman Jack

As we prepare to say goodbye to Anne Lister from our screens (for now at least), what does the final episode of Gentleman Jack have in store?

Anne Lister journeys north to Denmark while acting as chaperone to an aristocratic young woman, and finds herself embraced in the royal court.

Despite her joyous new life, she remains haunted by her estrangement from her lost love.

When bad news reaches her, she faces the prospect of returning to confront the past.

Ann Walker makes a bold resolution about her future, while an unexpected visitor threatens to finally expose Thomas Sowden's macabre secret.

Sofie Grabol (The Killing) guest stars as the queen of Denmark.

The final episode of Gentleman Jack airs on BBC One, tonight (Sunday) at 9pm