What to expect in the next episode of Ackley Bridge

Last week's episode of the Channel 4 drama ended with a major cliffhanger, so what can we expect from episode two of Ackley Bridge?

Kaneez and Simone anxiously wait for news on Nas and Missy.

Sam recruits her cousins to seek revenge, and as the reaction rapidly escalates, a chasm opens between Ackley Bridge's white and Asian communities, with the school at the centre of the tensions.

Mandy and her staff are reeling when behaviour spirals out of control.

Martin is tasked with mentoring cocky new PE teacher Hassan, who's more interested in being liked by the pupils than being an authority figure.

Mandy also tries to tempt Emma back to Ackley Bridge.

Ackley Bridge is on Channel 4 tonight (Tuesday) at 8pm.

