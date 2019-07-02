What to expect in the next episode of Ackley Bridge

After last week's very emotional programme, what can we expect from the next episode of Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge?

Kaneez is stunned when Rashid proposes, but when wedding fever takes hold of the Paracha house it gets too much for her and she back-tracks - leaving Rashid confused and humiliated.

Still keen to unite the two communities of Ackley Bridge, Mandy has written an article for a right-wing newspaper, and later teams up with Kaneez to go into the community and convince Asian parents to support her school.

Naveed has a party while his parents are away, but he isn't pleased when Chloe uses it as an opportunity to pull Cory.

Ackley Bridge continues tonight (Tuesday) on Channel 4 at 8pm

