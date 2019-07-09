What to expect in the next episode of Ackley Bridge

As we get to the halfway point in the series what can we expect from the next episode of Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge?

Sam and Nas are caught shoplifting, which causes a rift between them, but Sam's mum Nadine is proud of her and pushes Sam to get more involved with the Murgatroyds' criminal activities.

Martin puts his family in danger when he tries to intervene and save Sam.

Meanwhile, Nas considers her future in the wake of recent events, and Sue's nose is put out of joint when Mandy favours Kaneez for a job in her department - and the Parachas and Booths are intent on her getting it.

Ackley Bridge airs tonight (Tuesday) at 8pm on Channel 4