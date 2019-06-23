What to expect in the next episode of Gentleman Jack

After a dramatic end to last week’s episode, what can we expect from episode six.

Ann’s mental health goes into a shocking downward spiral, while her overprotective family gather around her.

Anne contemplates travelling alone, but after a call for help, she rushes to Crow Nest and witnesses first hand her lover’s devastating breakdown.

Aunt Anne and Jeremy do not share Marian’s liking for the irritating Mr Abbott, and Thomas’ grim secret threatens his relationship with Suzannah Washington.

Anne reopens negotiations over the mine, but Samuel suspects there is more to her course of action than she is letting on.

Gentleman Jack continues on BBC One tonight (Sunday) at 9pm