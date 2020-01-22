Who Wants To Be A Millionaire on hunt for Halifax contestants - here's how to apply

Think you've got what it takes to take on 15 questions and win £1million?

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is looking for contestants who've got what it takes to go for the top prize.

The original British version of the show debuted in 1998 on ITV and aired until 2014.

Now its returned to our screens and hosted by Jeremy Clarkson fans are invited to show that they have the brain power, fastest finger and can cope with the pressure to win big.

Anyone wanting the chance to sit in the famous hotseat can apply by clicking here.

To enter you must be 18 or over by March 30, 2020 and a British citizen or have the right to reside in the UK.

Other terms and conditions are available to view when applying.

Applications will close at 23:59 on Monday, March 30, 2020.

For more information visit www.itv.com.

