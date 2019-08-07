Will Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge return for a new series?

The third series of Ackley Bridge has come to a close and with many of the main characters moving on from the fictional Yorkshire town, viewers have been left wondering if the show will return.

The Channel 4 drama, which is filmed at locations around Calderdale, follows the lives of staff and students at Ackley Bridge College.

This series has seen some very dramatic story-lines including the death of popular character Missy Booth, played by Poppy Lee Friar, as well as acting head teacher Sian Oakes, played by Ty Glaser, have an affair with student Cory Wilson, played by Sam Retford.

At the end of episode eight, Nas, played by Amy-Leigh Hickman, left Ackley Bridge to go to Oxford University along with the other year 13 students who have moved onto the next phase of their lives.

Channel 4 is yet to confirm whether the series will return and with many of the main characters leaving viewers have been left wondering if the show will return.

But writer on the show Alexander Lamb has kept hope alive amongst viewers.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, he said: “If Channel 4 wants to keep it, I think Ackley Bridge has got legs to last for a long, long time.”

Should the show return for a fourth series, Calderdale residents could expect to see film crews in the borough once again in the first few months of 2020.

