The 2025 Women’s Euros is about to kick-off - but how can you watch the action at home? ⚽

2025 Women’s Euros is taking place in Switzerland.

Lionesses are defending champions - while Wales have qualified for the first time.

But how can you follow the action at home this summer?

The hills are alive with the sound of football - as Switzerland prepares to host the 2025 Women’s Euros. The tournament will be taking place throughout July and fans won’t want to miss a moment.

Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses are hoping to defend their crown, having lifted the trophy back in 2022. Meanwhile Wales have qualified for the competition for the first time and are preparing to make their debut.

But how can you follow all the action - including the group stages and knock-out games? Here’s all you need to know:

How to watch 2025 Women’s Euros on TV?

Switzerland hosts the 2025 Women's Euros | Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

Just like the men’s tournament last summer, the 2025 competition will be covered by both BBC and ITV/ STV. The broadcasters will split the games between them over the coming days and weeks.

The first game of the Euros will be Iceland vs Finland at the Arena Thun in Thun, Switzerland. It will be live on ITV - with coverage starting at 4pm today (July 2).

Wales’ first game of the group stage will be on BBC One on Saturday (July 5), while the Lionesses campaign will get underway on ITV later that same day. The group stages will run through to July 13.

Games will be broadcast across BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1/ STV and ITV4. The action will also be live on BBC iPlayer and ITVX/ STV Player.

Who are the presenters for Euro 2025?

BBC's coverage team for Euro 2025 | BBC

Over on the BBC, Women’s Euro 2022 winner Jill Scott and Champions League winning manager Renee Slegers are joining the BBC’s line-up alongside seasoned presenters Gabby Logan, Alex Scott and Jeanette Kwakye.

Jill Scott said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be part of the BBC team for the Euros! Tournaments like this are what football’s all about; the passion, the drama, the unforgettable moments. I can’t wait to get stuck in, share some insight, and hopefully bring a bit of fun along the way too.”

Ellen White and Steph Houghton will also be part of the Beeb’s coverage team. In the studio throughout the summer will also be Anita Asante, Katie Sherwood, Josie Henning, Nedum Onuoha and Rachel Corsie.

Jo Currie is reporting on all the latest news stories from inside England camp throughout the tournament, while Catrin Heledd and Alexandra Richards bring the breaking news from Wales camp.

Robyn Cowen, Jonathan Pearce and Vicki Sparks will be the lead commentators on the BBC. They will be joined by Rachel Brown-Finnis, Gilly Flaherty, Izzy Christiansen and Wales international Helen Ward on co-comms.

ITV’s coverage will be led by Laura Woods and Seema Jaswal. Joining them to provide expert analysis and opinion will be Karen Carney, Emma Hayes, Vicky Losada, Laura Georges, Jayne Ludlow, Eni Aluko and Caroline Weir.

Reporters for the tournament are Katie Shanahan for England, plus Beth Fisher for Wales and Semra Hunter for Europe.

ITV's presenters for Euro 2025 | ITV

ITV’s commentators will include Seb Hutchinson, Sam Matterface and Pien Meulensteen. They will be joined by Co-Commentators Lucy Ward, Siobhan Chamberlain, Emma Byrne, and Nia Jones.

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, said: “We are proud at ITV to broadcast the UEFA Women’s Euros 2025 in what we expect to be a brilliant tournament showcasing the very top footballers in Europe. The women’s game continues to grow from strength to strength, and ITV will be front and centre to provide expert coverage, analysis and thought provoking punditry with our elite broadcasting team.”

