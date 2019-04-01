Everything you need to know about Halifax Charity Gala 2019

Summer is just around the corner and it is just ten weeks until this year's Halifax Charity Gala draws in the crowds on Saturday, June 8.

With over 50 good causes represented on at Manor Heath, there’s lots for children and adults of all ages to do at the annual event at Manor Heath Park on Saturday, June 8.

The programme for the arena entertainments is almost completed and this year visitors can expect to see magical acts, dancing and daredevil shows.

Around the ground, there will be a Punch and Judy show, fairground rides for everyone, and the new Bazaar featuring local craft producers.

The event has raised more than £1 million for at least 100 good causes in and around Halifax since 1957.

Many volunteers gather together to put on the event year on year but no one on the Committee is paid for their time or services.

Whilst everyone on the Committee plays a part on Gala Day, from counting the gate takings to awarding the prizes, the Committee says the weekend couldn’t take place without the support of the many additional volunteers who literally put the show together.

“Every June we look to the people of Halifax and beyond to come along and help us make the Halifax Charity Gala happen,” said Andy Kettle, Joint-Chairperson.

“Some people are great at manual labour and help to move the fence panels to create the control compound, whilst others aren’t so mobile and prefer to assist by directing charities and suppliers to their plots on the ground,” he goes on.

“We have a range of roles and tasks that are needed to keep The Gala running as successfully as it has been, such as erecting gazebos or issuing wristbands, and we welcome the kind support of anybody who has a couple of hours or more to spare around the June 7, 8 or 9.”

Anybody who is able to offer assistance to Halifax Charity Gala is asked to email volunteers@halifaxgala.org.uk and they’ll be invited to one of the committee’s social gatherings to join the team and find out more.

This year’s procession is expected to be longer than recent years, including some exciting and unusual vehicles.

Whilst organisers have chosen not to specify a theme, the displays from the Scouts, Brownies and other local youth groups never fail to impress.

Each year crowds line Horton Street, Market Street Old Market & Corn Market in the Town Centre to watch the many floats pass by from around 11.30am, as they make their way to Manor Heath Park.

With the official opening ceremony taking place at 1pm, it’s expected that the Grand Procession will arrive around 12.30pm.

“Judging the Procession is probably some of the toughest decisions made each year,” said Andrew Winterbottom, a casual volunteer for several years who has recently joined the event’s committee.

“The quality of entries, from our member organisations and local businesses, never fails to impress.

“Our judging panel changes every year and is made up of a mix of adults & young people, who rate each entry on their visual appearance, crowd interaction, and activity levels – it sets a very high standard for our Grand Procession.

"It’s hugely satisfying to be walking up & down the route, and hearing spectators ‘oohing’ & ‘aahing’ and applauding as the floats pass them by.”

Tickets for Halifax Gala are £4 per adult, £2 per child / OAP / concession, or £10 for a family ticket when purchased on the day, with under 5s admitted free of charge.

Advance tickets, available online now from www.halifaxgala.org.uk or from local shops next month.