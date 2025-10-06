ITV’s latest crime drama will continue soon but who is in the cast of Frauds? 📺

Frauds will continue in a matter of hours.

The heist drama features Jodie Whittaker and Suranne Jones.

But who else is in the cast for the series?

Frauds will be continuing its heist in just a matter of hours. ITV’s highly anticipated sun-soaked thriller is back with another episode this evening.

Teaming up Jodie Whittaker and Suranne Jones for the first time, the six part series will be broadcast across three weeks. Filmed and set in Spain, the show is described as a complex and addictive story of friendship, deception and survival.

But when exactly is the show on and what to expect from it? Here’s all you need to know:

When is Frauds on TV?

Bert [Suranne Jones] in Frauds | ITV/ Monumental Television

The sun-soaked thriller is set to broadcast across three weeks, on both ITV and STV. It will air two episodes per week on Sunday and Monday nights.

Frauds kicked-off last night (October 5) with the second episode set to follow this evening (October 6). The show will conclude on October 20.

Eager viewers can expect the full boxset to be available from today. It will be available to binge watch on both ITVX and STV Player.

What time does Frauds start?

The six-part thriller will start at the same time each night it airs. Frauds will begin at 9pm on Sundays and Mondays including tonight (October 6).

Episodes are due to last for an hour including adverts, it has been confirmed.

What is Frauds about?

Father Gonzalez [Ede Ferras] and Bert [Suranne Jones] in Frauds | ITV/ Monumental Television

ITV’s latest series stars Suranne Jones and Jodie Whittaker as two con women, Bert and Sam, whose toxic but darkly funny friendship is rekindled in order to pull off the art heist of the century. When Bert is released from prison on compassionate grounds, it’s Sam she calls, and it’s Sam she needs to help her carry out one last epic job.

Bert and Sam embark on the most audacious of art thefts, gathering a talented team of outcasts to help them plan this audacious crime. Whilst the team must overcome numerous challenges before they can pull off the heist, it’s the power struggle between Bert and Sam that threatens to derail their plans and destroy them both.

Set against the epic rolling hills of southern Spain and the dark criminal underbelly that casts a shadow over the glistening coast, Frauds is a complex and addictive story of friendship, deception and survival.

Who is in the cast of Frauds?

Sam [Jodie Whittaker] and Bert [Suranne Jones] in Frauds | ITV/ Monumental Television

The headline names in Frauds are of course Suranne Jones and Jodie Whittaker. It comes as Suranne begins filming on the third series of Vigil - which is set in an unexpected location.

Jodie Whittaker has been busy in 2025, appearing in Netflix’s Toxic Town and also One Night on ITV. She also had time to make a surprise return to Doctor Who, resuming her role as The Thirteenth Doctor.

The cast for Frauds also includes:

Suranne Jones as Bert

Jodie Whittaker as Sam

Horacio Colomé as Miguel

Talisa Garcia as Miss Take

Abdul Salis as Mateo

Karan Gill as Bilal

Elizabeth Berrington as Jackie Diamond

Lee Boardman as The Great Diavolo

Karise Yansen as Komet

Christian Cooke as Deegs

Thais Martin as Sam’s long-lost daughter

Kate Fleetwood as Celine

Javier Taboada as Blas

Nansi Nsue as Amaya

Victor Solé as Carlos Pérez

Talking about the show, Suranne Jones said: “Working on Frauds with Anne-Marie and Monumental for the last 2 years has been a wild ride. We took the idea of toxic female friendship and turned it on its head to give the heist genre an emotional heartbeat."

Speaking of working alongside Jodie Whittaker for the first time, Suranne added: "I have always wanted to work with Jodie, and now I am. I hope you love Bert and Sam and all they get up to as much as we do.”

