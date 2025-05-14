Genius Game is presented by a legendary Doctor Who star 👀

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Genius Game has a familiar face as the presenter.

It will be back for another episode on ITV tonight.

But who is the host and where do you know him from?

Genius Game will be back with a brand new episode - as the contestants are put through their paces once again. Players will be trying to avoid the ‘black block’ in ITV’s newest series.

The cast includes some of the country's most brilliant minds and they have been invited to take part in the ultimate TV challenge. A familiar face is on hosting duties for the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But who are the contestants taking part in Genius Game? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is the host of Genius Game on ITV?

David Tennant is the presenter of the new reality show - and he needs no introduction. He was twice The Doctor on the BBC’s beloved sci-fi series Doctor Who and also in shows like Good Omens - as well as one of the Harry Potter films.

Genius Game hosted by Dr Who star David Tennant left some viewers confused about the rules | ITV

Viewers will see David Tennant take on the role of The Creator in the eight-part series which originates from South Korea, and guide players as they attempt to navigate each uniquely crafted challenge. But who has what it takes to deceive, collude and outsmart their opponents to become the first UK winner of Genius Game?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is in the cast of Genius Game?

The full cast for the show was revealed before its premiere at the end of April. Each episode has seen players trimmed from the game, but the full list of participants includes:

Alison ‘The Author’ - 57, Crime Writer, East of England

Amanfi ‘The Coach’ - 23, Business Graduate, South London

Bhasha ‘The Doctor’ - 28, Doctor (GP), North London

Benjamin ‘The Professor’ - 36, Associate Professor, Brighton

Charlotte ‘The Chemist’ - 23, PHD student, London

India ‘The Student’ - 21, student, Salisbury

Ken ‘The Comedian’ - 35, comedian and poker player, London

Bodalia ‘The DJ’ - 29, DJ and Doctor, Birmingham

Paul ‘The Businessman’ - 58, retired global sales director, Newcastle

Rebecca 'Bex' ‘The Entrepreneur’ - 37, MD, Huddersfield

Scott ‘The Scientist’ - 30, forensic scientist, Tamworth

What time is Genius Game on TV?

The show will return with a brand new episode on ITV tonight (May 14). It is the fourth of the series and is scheduled to start at 9pm.

Genius Game will run for around an hour, finishing at approximately 10.15pm. The preview for this week’s episode, via Radio Times , reads: “The competition continues with Lights Off as players desperately try to avoid the Black Block in order to stay out of the Death Match, but tensions rise and tempers flare as players deceive to survive.

“When the Death Match then takes a surprising turn, which player's time will be up?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.