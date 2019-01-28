Going out: Two new Halifax venues set to open

Find out what’s on offer at Halifax’s two newest food and drink venues.

MORE than 100 jobs will be created when two food and drink venues open under one roof in the centre of Halifax next month.

The Firepit Sportsbar and Smokehouse features neon signs and classic car parts as part of its American-style dcor.

The Potting Shed and Gardens and The Firepit Sportsbar and Smokehouse are set to become favourite venues, with their unique style, good food and range of exciting offerings.

The two venues share the three-storey building previously occupied by Maggie’s, in Fountain Street, which has undergone an extensive refurbishment costing over £1m.

On the ground floor and first floor is The Potting Shed, a pub chain with a quirky outdoors-to-indoors garden theme decked out with lush flora and fauna to create an all-year-round beer garden vibe.

There’s also a stunning roof-top terrace, and plans for regular live music events.

Quench your thirst with bottled beers and ciders, American craft beers and ales, wines, spirits, hot and soft drinks.

The food menu features stone-baked pizzas, burgers, kebabs and halloumi fries, alongside creative cocktails in plant pot-inspired containers, white, red and rose wines, prosecco and real ales.

The focus is on a relaxed and family-friendly feel, with a children’s menu featuring favourites like burgers, fish fingers and salmon fillets. Dogs are also welcome.

In the basement, The Firepit Sportsbar and Smokehouse features neon signs and classic car parts as part of its American-style décor.

With the FA Cup in full swing and highlights such as the Rugby World Cup later this year, there will be no better place to watch live sporting action with plenty of HD LED flat screen televisions and a huge 3m by 1.5m HD LED TV wall.

If you want to get more hands-on, there are pool tables, beer pong and a shuffleboard where you can get competitive with your friends.

During your visit you can also treat your taste buds with smoked meats, ribs, burgers and wings straight off a wood-fuelled grill or quench your thirst with bottled beers and ciders, American craft beers and ales, wines, spirits, hot and soft drinks.

The venue will be the seventh of its kind in the Potting Shed chain – the first opened in Bingley in 2015 - and the fourth Firepit.

Jade Renner, Director at The Potting Shed and Firepit, said: “I’m extremely excited for The Potting Shed and Firepit to open in Halifax.

“This site will be truly special and we can't wait to show everyone in Halifax and the local area what we have been working so hard on, the response from the people in Halifax has been fantastic.

“Inside you will be able to enjoy a vast array of food and drink served to the highest standards with some fantastic live music in The Potting Shed and of course all the live sporting action shown inside Firepit.”

The two venues, at 24A Fountain Street, Halifax, open on Friday, February 8 at 6pm.

To find out more about what’s on offer, head to the Firepit or Potting Shed websites. Don’t forget to sign up for a discount voucher and look out for midweek happy hours.