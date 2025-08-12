Now you can leave it to almost the last moment to get a ticket to Green Man Festival 2025.

Green Man Festival have announced a change to their resale ticket policy in 2025.

Those who missed out will now have the chance to pick up a ticket until the final morning of this year’s festival.

The move comes after the unprecedented sell-out of the festival after an hour when tickets went on sale in September 2024.

For those of you who missed out on tickets to this year’s Green Man Festival - and there are a lot of you - perhaps this piece of festival news comes at an opportune time.

With the 25,000 capacity festival selling in only one hour back in September last year, a full 11 months before gates to the site open, Twickets has announced in a first for Green Man that the deadline for resale tickets is to be extended this year.

Green Man Festival have announced that their resale tickets will continue long into the start of this year’s event.

The official resale partner will allow fans to both purchase and sell tickets to this year’s festival at face value until 8am on the final Sunday of the event. Usually, official ticket resales would close as soon as the gates are opened.

But owing to the unprecedented demand this year for tickets, and as a welcome gesture for ticket buyers this year, the festival has made the move to make sure those of us who had FOMO missing out still get the opportunity to pick up a ticket once again, or to offload our tickets due to unforeseen circumstances.

Speaking about the move, Twickets founder Richard Davies thinks the move perfectly captures the spirit of the festival: Festivals are all about seizing the moment, and at Twickets we want to make it easier for people to attend throughout the entire event.

“It also ensures that if someone can’t make it, their ticket can go straight to another genuine fan, not a tout. It’s all about keeping tickets in the hands of the people who really want to be there.”

This year’s festival will see headline performances from the likes of Underworld, Wet Leg, TV On The Radio, Kneecap and many more.

Where can I access resale tickets for Green Man 2025?

The full list of available ticketing options is currently available now through Twickets, with all prices matches that of the face value of the ticket when initially bought, with only booking fees applied by the ticketing agent.

