Here are eight things to do around Calderdale this bank holiday weekend

From a trip up an iconic landmark to a popular jigsaw festival, there is plenty to see and do this bank holiday in Calderdale.

Here are just a few things that you can enjoy over this long weekend:

Brighouse Jigsaw Festival

1. Wainhouse Tower

The 253 ft tall Wainhouse Tower is an iconic Calderdale landmark and only ever opens up to the public on bank holidays. This means that Monday is the last chance this year to see Calderdale from the skies above. Wainhouse Tower was originally commissioned as a chimney for the local dye works by John Edward Wainhouse in the late 19th century. The structure was never actually used as a working chimney and as such, is regarded by many as one of Britain’s finest follies. For those brave enough to tackle the 403 steps to the viewing gallery at the top, the stunning views make it well worth the climb.

For more information visit www.visitcalderdale.com.

2. Walk to Stoodley Pike

Ogden Water

Another iconic Calderdale landmark is Stoodley Pike. Located up a 1,300-foot hill, the monument sits proudly above the South Pennines. was designed in 1854 by local architect James Green, and completed in 1856 at the end of the Crimean War. The monument replaced an earlier structure, started in 1814 and commemorating the defeat of Napoleon and the surrender of Paris. There are a number of different routes you can take, but all give the chance to see the breathtaking monument up close, as well as the stunning surrounding views.

3. Brighouse Charity Jigsaw Festival

The Jigsaw Festival has been a staple event in Calderdale’s calendar over the last seven years. This year there will be over 1,000 jigsaws on offer at St Martin’s Parish Church from August 24-27. The event will raise money for Together for Looked-after Children, Yorkshire Children’s Trust and St Martin’s Mission to Children in the Community. Whether you fancy a browse of some interesting puzzles or a delicious cake at the Missing Piece Cafe, then head on down to the festival.

The festival will be open from 10am until 5pm, except on Sunday it will open at noon.

4. Stroll around Ogden Water

Another lovely location for a walk is Ogden Water. The total area of the estate is only some 60 hectares, but it is easy to wander further into the beautiful surrounding woodland. You could take a picnic, enjoy a walk, feed the ducks, take part in the many nature activities on offer and more.

For more information visit www.ogdenwater.org.uk.

5. Shibden Dog Day

The rearranged Shibden Dog Day would make a great day out for all the family. The event had to be cancelled earlier this year on what was the hottest day of the year and includes a fun dog show with classes such as ‘waggiest tail’, ‘puppy love’ and ‘best junior handler’. The event will take place on Friday, August 24 from 12pm to 4pm in Shibden Park.

For more information call 07399 587618.

6. Hardcastle Crags

There’s always something to do at Hardcastle Crags near Hebden Bridge. Whether that’s having a wander through the woods or a visit to Gibson Mill, it makes for a great day out. The National Trust property is surrounded by scenic routes for a family walk, such as the Railway Trail and the Wood Folk Walk.

For more information and ideas on things to do visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/hardcastle-crags.

7. The Piece Hall

Since it opened over 12 months ago, the historic Piece Hall in Halifax has been popular with both tourists and Calderdale residents alike. There’s always something going on and an activity to be taking part in from trails, face painting and making sessions. It is also a great place to have a wander around the many independent shops, stop for a cake or an ice cream in a cafe or just take in the history of the splendid property which is right on our doorstep.For more information on any events at the Piece Hall visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk.

8. Wellholme Park

This popular park in Brighouse is a great place to visit for a day out. Here are just some of the things you can do at the Brighouse park either for free, or a small fee. Bowling: Wellholme has two crown greens and one flat bowling green. The flat bowling green is run by a club for partially sighted bowlers and welcomes new members. Visit the pavilion next to the greens for more information.

Tennis: Wellhome has four courts which can be hired. To book, email: sports@calderdale.gov.uk or phone: 01422 288068.

Crazy Golf: ‘Pay and play’ managed by the Woodvale Bowling Club at the pavilion near the bowling greens. Free activities include the play area or

have fun in the skate park

and use the outdoor gym.