Hollow Knight: Silksong could finally be ready to confirm its release date 😍

Hollow Knight: Silksong is one of the most highly anticipated games this decade.

First revealed six years ago it has been a long old wait.

But a ‘special announcement’ is set to take place very soon.

After a mammoth six year wait, Hollow Knight: Silksong could be about to announce its release date.

The highly anticipated indie title was first revealed back in early 2019, before any of us had even heard the name Covid-19. More than half a decade later the wait for the game might be nearing a conclusion.

In the years since Hollow Knight: Silksong was first revealed there have been plenty of false dawns, but that appears to be over. Team Cherry has scheduled a “special announcement” and it will take place in just a few hours.

When will Hollow Knight: Silksong be released?

Hollow Knight Silksong official poster | Team Cherry

The highly anticipated sequel looks set to finally have a release date confirmed. Team Cherry will make an announcement this afternoon (August 21) after a clip of gameplay appeared at GamesCom Opening Night Live on Tuesday (August 19).

A demo of the game has also been available to play at the convention in Cologne, Germany. Silksong can be tried out at both the Xbox and Nintendo booths this week.

It is expected that Team Cherry will reveal the release date this afternoon. The long, long, wait might finally be over - turns out miracles can happen.

How to watch Hollow Knight: Silksong announcement?

Team Cherry has announced a livestream providing an update on its long-awaited sequel this week. It is set to take place this afternoon (August 21) and is due to start at 3.30pm British time - 4.30pm local time, 10.30am ET/ 7.30am PT.

The video page is already live on the developer’s YouTube page . Tens of thousands of people are waiting ahead of the start in a few hours time.

Timeline of Hollow Knight: Silksong announcements

First announced all the way back in February 2019, fans have been waiting patiently for years for even the smallest update. Originally envisioned as DLC for Hollow Knight, it has since grown into a full blown sequel.

It appeared at the 2022 Xbox showcase, which promised every game shown would arrive within 12 months. However, that date has obviously come and gone without Silksong materialising.

The game reappeared during the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal event earlier in 2025 and also featured in the Xbox showcase in June. In the latter, it was part of the teaser for the ROG Xbox Ally and said to be playable day one when the handheld releases in late 2025 - although as mentioned, we have been here before.

It is also playable at GamesCom this week.