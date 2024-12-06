I’m a Celebrity 2024 elimination order: full order of eliminations for 2024 - including who went home first

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Technology and TV writer

Published 6th Dec 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 8th Dec 2024, 22:01 BST

The public has already sent six celebs home in 2024 📺

I’m a Celebrity is entering the final days of its 2024 season. Just one celeb will be left standing to be crowned the King or Queen of the jungle on December 8.

The latest elimination during the final but with so many stars already sent packing you might have lost track of who left and when. It comes as one celeb won a golden ticket straight through to the Celebrity Cyclone.

We have rounded up the order of I’m a Celebrity eliminations for 2024, from first to the most recent. Do you think the right people have gone home - let me know by emailing me: [email protected].

Stay up-to-date with the latest UK news and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

The Loose Women star was the first star to be voted out by the public. She was given her marching orders on Friday November 29.

1. Jane Moore - 29 November

The Loose Women star was the first star to be voted out by the public. She was given her marching orders on Friday November 29. | ITV Photo: ITV

Photo Sales
The celebs were given a brief reprieve after the departure of Jane, however in the second public vote Dean was sent home on Sunday December 1. He had been in the bottom two on the prior eviction.

2. Dean McCullough - 1 December

The celebs were given a brief reprieve after the departure of Jane, however in the second public vote Dean was sent home on Sunday December 1. He had been in the bottom two on the prior eviction. | ITV Photo: ITV

Photo Sales
The one time X-Factor judge and N-Dubz singer became the third celebrity to be sent home. It came as a surprise to fans when the result of the public vote was announced on Monday December 2

3. Tulisa Contostavlos - 2 December

The one time X-Factor judge and N-Dubz singer became the third celebrity to be sent home. It came as a surprise to fans when the result of the public vote was announced on Monday December 2 | ITV Photo: ITV

Photo Sales
Melvin was the fourth celebrity to be sent home by the public. He was evicted in the vote on Tuesday December 3 and looked visibly relieved at the result.

4. Melvin Odoom - 3 December

Melvin was the fourth celebrity to be sent home by the public. He was evicted in the vote on Tuesday December 3 and looked visibly relieved at the result. | ITV Photo: ITV

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BoostI'm A CelebrityITVI'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice