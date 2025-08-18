Leeds Festival 2025: The 29 items banned from Bramham Park - full list and what you can bring with you
- Still packing ahead of this week’s Leeds Festival?
- Before you start to trek to Bramham Park, it might pay to double-check that those items in your bag are not considered ‘contraband’ at Bramham Park.
- Here’s the full list of banned items, and the punishments if you are indeed caught with one.
This time, in a matter of days, we’ll be enjoying all the fun and festivities that many have waited all summer for - the first full day at Leeds Festival.
The annual event returns to Bramham Park this year, with Bring Me The Horizon, Hozier, Chappell Roan and Travis Scott all set to headline, and with a new assortment of campsite options available this year, you might have thought that means certain items might be able to be brought this year.
But take a read of the terms and conditions of your camping ticket, and you’ll see a list of things you can’t bring with you to the festival; but what about certain items that are required to camp?
We’ve taken another look this year at the full list of items that have been banned from bringing into the main arena at Leeds in 2025, and the absolute no-nos you need to either leave at home or ditch before arriving at the gates.
There are severe punishments - we’re not kidding around.
So what’s been banned outright, and what could you bring from camping and personal purposes this year? Read on to find out.
Banned items from Leeds Festival in 2025 - full list
Items banned from the main arena
- Alcohol for personal consumption (only before 6pm on Sunday)
- Audio Recorders
- Bags larger than A4 size
- Camping Equipment, including cutlery, tin openers (Leatherman-style multi tools are not permitted)
- Cans
- Chairs / Stools / Inflatable Loungers
- Cool Bags/Boxes (if for personal use)
- Drinks of any size (sealed or unsealed) in plastic and metal reusable bottles (No glass). *Only sealed soft drinks under 500ml are permitted into the arena.
- Fitted Gas Canisters/Cylinders in Campervans
- Flags
- Flat-based cooking stoves (fuel limited to a maximum of 1L per stove and only gas canisters of 250mls or less)
- Gas canisters for cooking stoves (250ml or less), Fuel is limited to a maximum of 1L per stove
- Gazebos
- Perfume and make-up (over 100ml)
- Selfie Sticks
- Umbrellas (including Golf Umbrellas)
Items banned outright from the festival site.
- Aerosols over 250ml.
- Air Horns / Megaphones.
- Animals (other than registered hearing dogs or guide dogs)
- Any goods for unauthorised trading with unauthorised Reading/Leeds Festival logos.
- Anything that could reasonably be considered for use as a weapon, including oversized lighters or any item which may cause danger, offence or disruption to any other person.
- Balloons
- Blow torches
- Catapults
- Chinese / Sky Lanterns / Paper Lanterns
- Clothing/Garments/Items which promote Cultural Appropriation
- Disposable BBQs
- Non-Disposable BBQs
- Dogs (other than registered hearing dogs or guide dogs)
- Disposable vapes (note: refillable vapes are permitted)
- Drones and other flying devices
- Excessive amounts of food (i.e. more than for personal consumption)
- Fireworks/Pyrotechnics, Flares/Distress Flares
- Generators (unless in a campervan)
- Glass bottles, jars, containers over 100ml.
- Illegal Substances (drugs) and legal highs, herbal highs, new psychoactive substances and unidentifiable substances - including Nitrous Oxide
- Nitrous Oxide and any items associated with the taking of NPS and NOS
- Penknife
- Petrol Burners
- Portable laser equipment and pens
- Skateboards and rollerblades, hover-boards, scooters, bicycles, and other personal motorised and non-motorised vehicles
- Sound systems (Small Portable speakers are permitted in camp sites)
- Spray Cans
- Unauthorised professional film or video equipment, radios or walkie-talkies
- Unauthorised solicitation or marketing materials (e.g., handbills, flyers, stickers)
- Unofficial tabards and reflective jackets
What happens if I am caught with one of the items at the gates of Leeds Festival?
You should be acutely aware of the strict zero-tolerance policy at Leeds Festival regarding banned items.
Security searches are a condition of entry, and anyone caught with a prohibited item at the gate will have it confiscated without a receipt or any possibility of return. For more serious infractions, such as being in possession of illegal substances, weapons, or other dangerous goods, festival attendees may be refused entry, evicted from the site without a refund, and handed over to the police, potentially leading to criminal charges and a lifetime ban from all future events.
The organisers’ stance is firm: it is the responsibility of every person to know and abide by the rules to ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone.
