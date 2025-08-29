Lilo & Stitch will be arriving on Disney Plus in just a matter of days 😍

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Disney Plus will be bringing Lilo & Stitch home very soon.

Blockbuster live-action remake will be available on streaming in September.

But what is the exact date it is out on D+?

Ohana means family and no movie gets left behind. Wait, that isn’t how the quote goes!

Disney Plus will be bringing Lilo & Stitch home finally in one of its most anticipated releases of the year. The live action remake released in cinemas earlier in the year but it is finally set to arrive on streaming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the biggest box office hits of the year, the movie will be available to watch and re-watch over and over again - if your kids so wish. Here’s all you need to know:

When is Lilo & Stitch out on Disney Plus?

Disney

It has been confirmed that the family blockbuster is set to arrive on Disney+ on Wednesday (September 3). So, you don’t have much longer left to wait.

The movie first released in cinemas in late May and your kids might be desperate to re-watch it at home. Fortunately, you only have just over two weeks before that is possible on the streaming service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announcing the release date, Disney said: “This reimagination of a Disney animated classic brings new energy into the hilarious and heart-warming tale of Lilo and her unconventional adopted “pet” Stitch. Lush tropical settings provide welcoming visuals as warm as the “found family” that Lilo and Stitch create together, while also authentically honouring the culture and beauty of Hawai’i.

“Lilo & Stitch is directed by Oscar-nominated Dean Fleischer Camp and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, while introducing Maia Kealoha.”

If your kids can’t wait for the movie, the original animated classic from the early 2000s is available on Disney Plus. The service has all of the OG films and the TV series as well - which was my favourite as a 8/9 year old.

What time will Lilo & Stitch be out on Disney Plus?

The streaming giant puts new movies out at 8am British time, unless otherwise stated. It will be available to stream from that time on Wednesday (September 3) in the UK - which is 3am ET/ 12am PT for American viewers.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.