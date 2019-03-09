Line-up has been revealed for this year's Todmorden Folk Festival

Todmorden Folk Festival 2019 has announced their line-up with a blend of folk royalty and rising stars, free pop-up gigs and morris dance as well as ticketed events.

The festival kicks off with a family Ceilidh hosted by “Frog on a Bike” in the Town Hall on Friday 3 May.

The Friday Night concert at St. Mary’s Church, is headed up by singer/songwriter Janet Russell and Greg Russell and Ciaran Algar.

Saturday daytime sees a packed programme of music in Todmorden Methodist Church, and Morris sides from all over the North animating the streets and squares.

The Todmorden Folk Festival Café will also be at the Methodist Church.

2017 BBC Folk Award winner, Kate Young is to headline the Saturday evening concert with french accordion player and Raphaël Decosterat at the Unitarian Church.

They will be supported by Orladh and Leo, Todmorden Folk Festival Youth Music Award Winners.

There will also be late night concerts and sessions at The Golden Lion Pub.

On Sunday, St Mary’s Church will host NE powerhouses; She Shanties, a twelve piece women’s shanty crew, along side Andy May Trioin in the Sunday Afternoon Concert.

Tthe legendary Martin Simpson will close the festival at the new concert venue, the Todmorden Hippdrome.

The Todmorden Folk Festival will take place May 3 to 5, across various venues in the town.

For more information and tickets visit www.todfolkfest.co.uk or visit the Todmorden Tourist Information Centre.