Is Love Island: All Stars on a Sunday night? ITV2 schedule and start time

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Technology and TV writer

Published 26th Jan 2025, 08:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Love Island: All Stars is back to start a new week on ITV2 👀
  • ITV2 is promising “high drama” in the Love Island villa tonight.
  • Week three of All Stars will start in just a few hours.
  • The start time has been confirmed - so don’t get caught out.

After the Unseen Bits last night, Love Island: All Stars’ regular schedule will resume on ITV2. Fans are being warned of “high drama” in the next episode of the hit reality show.

It is hard to believe but week three in the villa is about the kick-off in just a few hours. Time flies when you are looking for the one - it would appear.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Viewers might be wondering if the show returns on Sunday nights - or if it is a twist episode like Saturday’s instalment. Here’s all you need to know:

Stay ahead of the latest UK news with our UK Today newsletter.

Is there a new episode of Love Island: All Stars on a Sunday?

Maya Jama is hosting Love Island All Stars in 2025Maya Jama is hosting Love Island All Stars in 2025
Maya Jama is hosting Love Island All Stars in 2025 | ITV

Audiences might well be familiar with the usual week night schedule of Love Island: All Stars by now. Episodes start at 9pm Monday to Friday, but then on a Saturday there is an episode but it has a twist.

ITV2 broadcasts all the ‘unseen bits’ on a Saturday. Fortunately, normal service resumes on a Sunday, with the show kick starting a brand new week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

What time is Love Island: All Stars on tonight?

Fans can expect a brand new episode of Love Island: All Stars to air on ITV2 at 9pm today (January 26). It is scheduled to run for just over an hour, with ad-breaks, and will finish at 10.05pm approximately.

What to expect from Love Island on Sunday night?

In the pre-air preview for the episode of the ITV2 show on January 26 on Radio Times’ website, it reads: “The third week kicks off with another day of high drama for our All Stars - there are plenty of twists and turns in store for our stunning singles as ever and every day is jam-packed to keep our legends on their toes, but they're loving every minute of it.”

Love TV and film? Check out our Screen Babble podcast to hear about all the best TV and film for 2025

Related topics:BoostLove IslandITVTV

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice