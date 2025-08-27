Well, I hate to be the one to admit it, but the 2025 summer holidays are coming to an end, and with it, pretty much the end of the UK summer festival season - sans some thankfully latecomers to the festival calendar.

So now what? What is there to satisfy the appetite of those who spent a lot of money heading to one of the many huge gigs around the country earlier this year, but are counting the coins in the lead up to Christmas and have decided that, perhaps, the prices of going to the numerous huge shows at the Utilita Arena might not be cost-effective.

Or, even simpler, you’re not a fan of ‘arena’ rock - or Katy Perry.

So instead, why don’t we take a look at some of the shows that are taking place across some of Sheffield’s favourite haunts before the year comes to an end instead? Places such as Foundry, the Octagon, Corporation, Yellow Arch Studios, Network and more to bring you 47 ‘alternative’ concerts still to come to the city that don’t involve having to head to the Utilita Arena?

Many of the shows in question still have tickets - so if any whet your tastes, you can head over to Ticketmaster for more information and, of course, make that essential purchase.

Here are the shows that caught our eye, still to come to Sheffield, before the end of 2025.

Martha Wainwright - Foundry (August 28) Experience the captivating voice and poignant song-writing of Martha Wainwright in an intimate setting. A night of raw emotion and beautiful melodies awaits. 📍 Foundry, 3 Brown St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 2BS

Day Fever - Day Fever - Sheffield City Hall Ballroom (September 6) Get ready for an afternoon of pure joy with this iconic daytime clubbing event. It's all about non-stop dancing and good vibes, with a playlist packed full of 90s indie, baggy, and pop classics. 📍 Barker's Pool, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 2JA

Corella - Foundry (September 20) Hailing from Manchester, this indie-rock quartet brings their infectious anthems and soaring choruses to the stage. Their sound is perfect for anyone who loves upbeat, guitar-driven tunes. 📍 Sheffield Students' Union Western Bank Sheffield S10 2TG