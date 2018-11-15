12 saxophones and a lot of improvisation

Hornweb/Beck Hunter

The Golden Lion, Todmorden on Nov 22

Formed way back in the eighties as a sax quartet, Hornweb has become an all-saxophone collective organised by artistic director Martin Archer, featuring a floating line up of up to 12 players, all experienced improvisers from across the North and Midlands. Also on this bill are Beck Hunters (Mick Beck - tenor sax and bassoon, Anton Hunter - guitar, Johnny Hunter - drums) - a refreshing mix of generations and styles. They easily span free improvisation and free jazz, even making incursions into the wild west and middle European fantasies.

Tickets £5 on door