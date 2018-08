Elftet

7 Arts, Leeds on September 16

Described by Evan Parker as having ‘a musical vision beyond his years, Kenny Wheeler Jazz Prize winner and vibraphonist / composer Jonny Mansfield tours his 11 piece ensemble Elftet this Autumn throughout the UK with funding from Arts Council England. A remarkably talented improviser and composer, Jonny will release his debut album in 2019 on Edition Records featuring ​Chris Potter ​,​Kit Downes​and ​Gareth Lockrane​.