Album release on day of Wadsworth gig

Greg Russell and Ciaran Algar

Wadsworth Community Centre, April 13

Greg Russell and Ciaran Algar have taken the UK folk scene by storm. It is obvious why they have won two BBC Folk Awards when they hit you with their combination of powerful songs and ripping instrumentals – all seamlessly woven together with top notch banter. Still in their mid 20s, Greg and Ciaran release their fourth album “Utopia and Wasteland” on Friday, April 13, the day they come to play at Wadsworth Community Centre. Tickets from 01422 344458 or the venue.