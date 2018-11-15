Andre Rieu: Like from stage to screen

Andre Rieu New Year’s Concert live.

Vue Cinema, Halifax on January 5/6. (Book via cinema website)

Live from Sydney, Australia and onto cinema screens across the UK, Andre Rieu - the King of Waltz - is joined by his Johann Strauss Orchestra for what promises to be a spectacular and extravagant event. The show will feature lots of seasonal classics; and is hosted by Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins. As an added bonus André - who has worldwide album and DVD sales of more than 40 million- will take fans on a very special tour around the Australian city.