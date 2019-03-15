Bon Giovi - just like the real thing

Bon Giovi

Venue: 73, Brighouse on Saturday, March 16. Doors 8pm

Fronted by new Jon Bon Jovi impersonator Gary Williams, the band have not only toured lengthily around the UK, for clients such as Harley Davidson, Vodafone, Butlins, The British Motorcycle Federation and Jack Daniels, but have also performed internationally in and around the Middle East, Russia, Austria, Cyprus, Turkey, Greece, Romania, Holland, Germany, Belgium, Spain, France and Ireland to name but a few. Bon Giovi were also the only UK tribute act to be asked to make a guest appearance on the New Jersey tribute album “Garden State Of Mind Vol. 1”, a celebration of Bon Jovi. Possibly the nearest you’ll get to the real thing.