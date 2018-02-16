Chance to win tickets to see Halifax band The Orielles

A little over a year after making their big breakthrough signing to Indie label Heavenly Recordings, hot Halifax band The Orielles release their first eagerly anticipated album Silver Dollar Moment this Friday (February 16)

The great news for all hometown fans is that the band, sisters Sidonie B and Esmé Dee Hand-Halford and Henry Carlyle Wade are coming home the following Friday (Feb 23), appearing at The Grayston Unity pub in Halifax for a playback of the album and a signing session - see the Grayston website about tickets.

Then later that evening they’ll play to a sold-out Trades Club, Hebden Bridge as part of the Heavenly Records Weekender which features a host of top bands under the label.

However, thanks to the Trades Club, we have a pair of tickets to give away to a lucky reader for the sold out gig - find out how they could be yours at the end of this story.

The now annual Heavenly Weekender also features gigs from Welsh singer Gwenno on Feb 22, French star Halo Maud on Feb 24 and a sold out gig from King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard the same night.

“We did always look to Heavenly because they were bringing out consistently good UK music,” says Henry.

“We’re fans of so many of their bands, that’s how we knew it’d be a nice label to be on.”

The band worked on their album at Eve Studios in Stockport with producer Marta Salogni, who has worked with Björk and The Moonlandingz.Lead single Let Your Dog Tooth Grow has been on constant rotation at BBC Radio 6 Music.

It was inspired by Dogtooth, a film noir. To win a pair of tickets for The Orielles gig tell us who directed the film Dogtooth.

Put your name, answer and a phone number on an email to tim.worsnop@jpress.co.uk before noon on February 19. We will contact the winner immediately.