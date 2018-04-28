Check into the Hotel California and take it easy

Motel California

Halifax Playhouse on May 26

Motel California are set to perform in the peaceful, easy atmosphere of Halifax Playhouse. This will be a third appearance here from one of the most respected Eagles tribute bands around, and will take its audience on a musical journey through 40 years of memorable melodies.Motel California is a six-piece live band faithfully reproducing the glorious harmonies and complex guitar parts of iconic Eagles songs along with top ten solo hits from Glenn Frey, Don Henley and Joe Walsh. Featuring three guitarists, bass, keyboards and a sax-playing drummer, with every musician singing, Motel California deliver all the timeless hits from each era of the Eagles catalogue. Crucial to the band’s live shows are high quality theatre-style lighting and crystal clear sound, mixed like an Eagles concert, guaranteeing the best possible experience for the band’s many fans and followers. Expect to hear all the classics like Take It Easy from the first album, How Long, from Long Road Out Of Eden, Heartache Tonight from The Long Run and, of course, Desperado and Hotel California.

More information about the band from www.eagles-tribute-band.co.uk tickets from www.halifaxplayhouse.org.uk

Crooners

Victoria Theatre, Halifax on June 15.

Join the company of three self-assured gentlemen of style and vigour, who swing the hell out of the music of Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr, Dean Martin, Bobby Darin and Matt Monro, backed by an outrageous live 10 piece band and a splendiferously British injection of comedy.Crooners brings parody to a genre symbolised by the crooner and exemplified by the music of the Rat Pack and the American Songbook in a manner that will leave you smiling from ear to ear. Among the three is former Manchester City and Ireland footballer Jim Whitely. 01422 351158.