‘Accent on Song’

All Souls’ AOS Choir

Members of All Souls’ AOS Choir are preparing for their annual autumn concerts. They will sing at The King’s Centre, Halifax, on Thursday, October 4, West Lane Baptist Church, Haworth on Friday, October 5, St Stephen’s Church, Lindley, on Saturday, October 6, St Michael’s Church, Mytholmroyd, on Thursday, October 11 and St Jude’s Church, Halifax, on Saturday, October 13. All concerts are at 7.30pm.

£7.50. Tel: 07939 227528.