Eclectic mix of music and it’s all happening at lunch!

Lunchtime Live

Hope Baptist Chapel, October 13

October’s Lunchtime Live once again offers an eclectic mix of music at Hope Baptist Chapel this Saturday.

This is a ‘pay as you can afford’ event showcasing some of the best talent the region has to offer and continues to become more and more popular.

First on stage is the hugely talented Ruby O’Hare (pictured) who has been singing since she was eight.

Her style is a mixture of Jazz, R‘n’b and Soul taking her inspiration from smokey tones of Norah Jones and the rich and striking delivery of Amy Winehouse.

Pen and Stu are based in York and they are regulars on the music scene, their music is soulful and their songs are about love, loss and ... pirates!

They have recently released an EP called ‘New Horizon’ which is inspired by the sea.

And now they are working on a new album that is due to be released next year.

Ashton Taylor is a young performer whose songs are beautifully written and performed. He is starting to make his way around local venues and festivals.

Ashton performed at the Hebden Folk Roots Festival and is hoping to make performing his full time job.

Straw Men are a mash up of Folk, Country and Seventies Rock genres.

The band formed only a year ago and they are getting more and more attention every time they perform.

Fishing for Compliments (top photograph) is an original, melodic Huddersfield-based five piece band that offers a unique indie/folk/pop sound with songs that come straight from the heart.

Their performances are full of light and shade and their compositions have been described by audience members as ... enigmatic, intriguing, sunny, happy (and the best one of all) - that they make you feel like dancing in the moonlight. How can you resist that?

Doors open at 1pm and the gig finishes at 4pm.