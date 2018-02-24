Elvis is in the building!

Elvis the Legend

Halifax Playhouse, Saturday, March 3.

Elvis will be entering the building! That’s Elvis in the form of leading impersonator and tribute artist J D King who is visiting Halifax Playhouse for one night only. JD King is the UK’s five-star top-rated Elvis tribute and impersonator. Over the past decade JD (Jim Devereaux) has built an international reputation for his incredible recreation. JD performs all the classics including; Suspicious Minds, Hound Dog, Viva Las Vegas, and more.

Details from his website https://www.jdkingelvis.co.uk or call 01422 365998