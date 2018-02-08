Embrace announce exclusive album event in Halifax

Brighouse band Embrace are giving a strictly limited number of UK fans a chance to hear their new album ‘Love Is A Basic Need’ before it's released

The exclusive listening party will be held at Square Chapel in Halifax, the venue the band shot the performance videos for the album.

Embrace will be in attendance and there will be a Q&A session, followed by a chance to meet the whole band.

From starting in a shed in Bailiff Bridge, the five piece of Danny McNamara, Richard McNamara, Mike Heaton, Steve Firth and Mickey Dale released their first album in eight years back in 2014.

The band said: "It seems like forever, but we are excited to finally announce our new album is going to be called Love Is A Basic Need.

"We've worked really hard on the album and are all massively proud of it.



Their debut album, “The Good Will Out” went to No.1 in the UK albums chart before releasing their critically acclaimed album, Out of Nothing.

The band also recorded World At Your Feet, England’s World Cup football anthem in 2006.

In 2014 Embrace was the band's eponymously titled sixth studio album. Produced by Richard McNamara and recorded at the bands own Magnetic North studios, the album was released on the Cooking Vinyl label.

The album was the band's first LP in eight years, the follow-up to 2006's This New Day, it entered the UK charts at number five. The launch of the album was accompanied by a limited theatrical run of the band's live film Magnetic North.

The Square Chapel event is on Wednesday February 28 and doors will open at 7pm. For ticket details click here