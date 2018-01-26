Ex Kaiser Chief free gig

Nick JD Hodgson

Vinyl Tap Records, Huddersfield on January 27.

Former Kaiser Chiefs founding member Nick Hodgson returns from writing songs for the likes of Mark Ronson, John Newman, Hurts and Ratboy, with his debut solo album Tell Your Friends and will play a free gig at Huddersfield’s Vinyl Tap records this Saturday. The album is a collection of songs that sees him expressing himself in a more personal way than ever before. Encompassing his knack for a melody, the album basks in his ability to conjure a great lyric and punchy chorus, be it about love, frustration or fear.

nickjdhodgson.com/tour