Florence and the Machine announce gig at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax

The Victoria Theatre in Halifax has announced another stellar name who will be performing on stage next month.

Florence and the Machine will play three headline shows next month including one in Halifax on May 5.

They will also be performing at Baths Hall in Scunthorpe the following day, and London's Royal Festival Hall on May 8, prior to opening the Rolling Stones' London Stadium show on May 25.

Florence Welch is a musician and artist hailing from London, who has released three critically acclaimed albums with her band Florence + The Machine.

Florence achieved world-wide success with her extraordinary debut album Lungs in 2009 and the equally huge follow-up Ceremonials in 2011.

Her third album How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful, released in 2015, followed her previous two albums straight to the top of the charts, and is a gorgeous album about heartbreak, neediness and longing.

Most recently, Florence released the track 'Sky Full of Song' for Record Store Day 2018, which was released on vinyl as a 7" on 21 April.

She is releasing her first book 'Useless Magic' on 10 July, which is a collection of her poetry, lyrics and artwork, published by Crown Publishing.

Tickets for the Halifax performance go on sale tomorrow at 10am