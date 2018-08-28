Former band members are coming together for a reunion show

To celebrate its rich history, Hebden Bridge Brass Band is holding a special performance featuring former band members.

The concert will take place on September 29 at Mytholmroyd Community Centre and hopes to reunite as many former band members from the brass band and junior band as possible.

Players will be travelling from Scotland, Southampton, the North East and many other parts of the UK to take part in the special concert.

Hebden Bridge Brass Band was formed back in 1850 and has performed all over the country. Hebden Bridge Junior Band is for seven to 19 year olds in the area who want to develop their music skills.

The concert is for any former members of either band and will raise money for the current players. It starts at 7pm and will be followed by a pie and peas supper and then a disco.

Tickets cost £8 for adults, £5 for children and £3 for bandsmen. They can be purchased from from Ian Coleman on 01706 536293 or email Colemanskipper@aol.com.

