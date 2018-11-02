Fusion music is uplifting and energetic

Afro Celt Sound System

Leeds Town Hall, Sunday, November 18

With album sales now topping one and a half million and two Grammy nominations to date, Afro Celt Sound System brings an exciting evening of musical fusion to Leeds. Formed by Grammy-nominated musician and record producer Simon Emmerson, Afro Celt Sound System is a European and African based collective which has forged a reputation for energetic, uplifting shows. Passionate and breath-taking.

Tickets: City Centre Box Office on 0113 376 0318 or online at www.leedstownhall.co.uk.