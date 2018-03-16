Gilbert & Sullivan Society free concert tonight (March 16)

Halifax Gilbert & Sullivan Society Spring concert

All Saints Church Hall, Skircoat Green. March 16 at 7.45pm

Included in the concert programme will be songs from the comic opera Utopia Ltd where a South Sea Island asks for help in giving them the English way of life! All welcome, admission is free with a retiring collection. This is the show the society has chosen for its Golden Anniversary year performance at Halifax Playhouse in November. Open auditions will be held for principal parts on Sunday May 6, but all are welcome to join the chorus without audition. Contact the secretary for more details on 01484 301291 or go to www.halifaxgands.org.uk