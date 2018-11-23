Handel’s epic Messiah performed by Choral Society

Todmorden Choral Society perform Handel’s Messiah

Todmorden Town Hall, Sunday, December 2 at 7.15pm

This year the choir will be performing Handel’s epic piece of work using the Watkins Shaw edition which requires a smaller orchestra. The soloists will be; Stephanie Stanway, soprano; Sophie Dicks, mezzo; Adam Magee, tenor and Stuart Orme, bass. The trumpet soloist will be Michael Allen. At the time of going to press the concert was a sellout but organisers suggest asking at Todmorden Information Centre nearer the time for any returns. There are no concessions for this event.