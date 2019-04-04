Husband and wife duo next up at Wadsworth folk night

Megson have gained a reputation on the British folk scene for their melodic, amusing and intelligent songwriting, as well as for their inventive musicianship and northern humour.

And now the duo - husband and wife Debs Hanna (vocals, whistle, piano accordion) and Stu Hanna (guitar, mandola, banjo) are visiting Wadsworth for the second time after their last superbly entertaining evening was a sellout.

They’re appearing at Wadsworth Community Centre on Friday, April 12.

For tickets call 07731 661053, 01422 344458 or 07890 205980 or go to www.wegottickets.com