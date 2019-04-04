Husnand and wife duo next up at Wadsworth

Megson

Wadsworth Community Centre, Friday, April 12

Megson are husband and wife duo Debs Hanna (Vocals, Whistle, Piano Accordion) and Stu Hanna (Guitar, Mandola, Banjo). They have gained a reputation on the British folk scene for their melodic, amusing and intelligent songwriting, as well as for their inventive musicianship and northern humour. They have visited Wadsworth once before when they gave a superbly entertaining evening to a sellout audience.

Tickets from 07731 661053, 01422 344458 or 07890 205980 or via www.wegottickets.com