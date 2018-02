Embrace - new album lisening party

Square Chapel, Wednesday, February 28 at 7pm.

Indie-rockers Embrace are holding an exclusive listening party for their new album Love Is A Basic Need (release March 2) at the end of this month and they want you to join them. They’ve booked Square Chapel - where performance videos were shot - and will play a recording of the album. The band will take part in a Q&A and signing session. .

Ticket details from Square Chapel on 01422 349422.