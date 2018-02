Jay Bartell

Grayston Unity for Independent venue Week, Feb 4 at 5.30pm.

Bartell’s third album for Sinderlyn is a record in the full meaning of the word – of sounds, of friendships new and old, of songs that compel repeated listens and that deepen and grow richer each time. Stay with these songs, and they will stay with you. The Brooklyn singer songwriter is appearing at the Grayson Unity as part of Independent Venue Week. See also Trades Club and The Lantern for Independent Venue events.