Into something good in Halifax

Solid Silver Sixties Show

Victoria Theatre, Halifax on Tuesday, March 26 at 7.30pm

Having played to more than a million fans over the past three decades, The Solid Silver 60s Show has become the definitive music mecca from the golden era of pop music.

Commonly referred to as an institution on the 60s circuit this event will bring you classic hits performed by the original hit makers. For 2019, the show features favourites Peter Noone, Dave Berry plus Vanity Fare and for the last time Tremeloes lead singer Brian Poole on his farewell tour

Tickets from 01422 351158.