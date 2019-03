Roger Davies and his Band

Square Chapel Arts Centre, Friday, March 22 at 7.30pm

After accompanying Fairport Convention as their special guest on a 30 date UK tour in 2016, Brighouse-based Roger Davies assembled his own dynamic band, released a debut album and enjoyed a succession of sold out shows along with an outstanding performance at the 2018 Great British Folk Festival. Now Roger and the band are coming to Square Chapel for a special gig.

Tickets: 01422 349422